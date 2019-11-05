Junior League of Denver 40th Annual Holiday Mart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the Junior League of Denver at the 40th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart, presented by the Junior League of Denver (JLD), Fri., Nov. 8 through Sun., Nov. 10 at Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus. Get into the holiday spirit at the League’s largest fundraising event featuring select merchants with unique, high-quality merchandise, a central location, and a fun, festive environment.

As an added bonus, the League’s NEW cookbook, Centennial Celebrations, will be available for $20 at the show (retails for $29.95 + tax). Released in July 2019, Centennial Celebrations is the perfect holiday gift! Copies of the League’s five other award-winning cookbooks will be available with special show pricing as well.

Proceeds support the JLD’s efforts to develop the potential of women, as well as help improve literacy rates and provide access to books for children through the third grade. The JLD has been addressing the community’s greatest needs for more than 100 years, and has started and helped to start many impactful Denver institutions