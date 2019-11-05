× Election Day: Here’s what you’ll find on Colorado ballots

DENVER — While it may not be a major election year, there are questions on Tuesday’s ballot that could have major implications for Colorado.

Propositions CC and DD appear on ballots statewide.

Proposition CC would have a major impact on Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, also referred to as TABOR.

Currently, under TABOR, if Colorado’s state government grows too much, taxpayers are entitled to refunds.

In 2020, Coloradans making less than $40,000 a year would receive around $10 in refunds.

Coloradans making $80,000 would receive around $60.

Those earning $200,000 a year would receive $220.

A vote for Proposition CC would eliminate refunds, allowing money to go to education and transportation. CC would also mandate an audit on how the money is spent each year. It would be publicly released.

A vote against Proposition CC would keep the refund process in place.

Meanwhile, Proposition DD would open the door to sports gambling in Colorado.

If the proposition is approved, the companies that own casinos in Colorado could establish sports-betting infrastructure and partner with companies to create ways to bet on cellphones.

Under DD, there would be a state tax of 10% collected on the net proceeds, which comes out to $29 million. The money would go toward regulating the industry and the Colorado Clean Water Plan.

There are a variety of local measures on ballots as well.

For example, voters in Arapahoe County could approve a property tax increase to help fund a $460 million new jail along with programs for inmates.

“We just don’t have the spaces in a facility that was supposed to house 386 people and now houses close to 1,200,” said Bureau Chief Vince Line with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in June.

Opponents think they should focus on community-based programs to keep people out of jail instead of building a new one.

“It’s well-intended, but it’s not the right direction for Arapahoe County,” said Juston Cooper with the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition.

There are several mayor races in Colorado too. In the Denver area, voters in Aurora, Lakewood and Arvada will all have the opportunity to select a new leader.

It’s never too late to register to vote or update your registration, because Colorado offers same-day and Election Day registration. If you miss the registration deadline to receive a ballot in the mail, you can register in person at a voter service and polling center through Election Day. You can find the status of your voter registration here. Have questions about voting or registration? Check here.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and results will be posted in our app.