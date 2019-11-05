× ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ season finale airs Wednesday night on WGN America

DENVER — The season finale of “Dog’s Most Wanted” airs 7 p.m. Wednesday on WGN America.

The episode, titled “Farewell to a Queen,” focuses on the death of Beth Chapman. She died in June at the age of 51 following a 2-year battle with cancer.

Beth and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, were known for their roles in “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and other reality television programs.

WGN America says the final episode of “Dog’s Most Wanted” will provide a unique look at how the Chapman family said goodbye to its matriarch.

“The episode features family footage of Beth’s final days and gives you a glimpse inside the family circle during this very difficult time,” WGN America said in a press release.

“Dog’s Most Wanted” premiered in September. It follows the Chapmans as they hunt down wanted fugitives while also dealing with Beth’s cancer diagnosis.

The finale will be the 10th episode of the season.