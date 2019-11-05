Denver woman warns neighbors, says coyotes killed her cat in Park Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver woman wants to warn her neighbors after she says a coyote killed her cat near her Park Hill home.

Sandi Olsen says her 16-pound tabby named Louie enjoyed being outside.

“He was sort of a fierce fighter outside, but a total marshmallow when you picked him up,” Olsen said. “I mean, he just loves being outside so much that it’s hard to deny him of that.”

But Monday night, she received sad news from a neighbor.

“They said, 'I’m so sorry to let you know this but we think we have his remains that were found in our yard,'" Olsen said. “'We think it was a coyote.'”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says coyotes are active across the Front Range and are less fearful of people in populated areas.

Olsen posted to social media site Nextdoor, trying to warn neighbors.

“I just wanted to warn people, the neighbors, there are coyotes out there,” Olsen said. “They tend to be active at night. So even these cats that love to be outside, maybe we bring them in at night.”

CPW has the following tips for keeping your pets safe from coyotes: