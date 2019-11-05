Denver Veteran’s Day Parade & Festival

Come join the KDVR Fox31 and help us celebrate and commemorate our nations's heroes at the Veteran's Day Parade & Festival this weekend at Civic Center Park.

The parade starts at 10am on Saturday, November 10th starting at Colfax & Bannock and ending at Civic Center Park.  The parade will salute our local heroes, so come show your pride and patriotism.

The parade will be followed by a festival from 12-3pm at Civic Center Park.  This is a family-friendly event that's free to the whole family.  The festivities include a music stage, kids and family activities, military displays and tons of vendors with a variety of food.

 

 

