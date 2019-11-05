Denver couple fears for their safety after neighbor allegedly steals SUV twice, totals it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A north Denver couple says their neighbor stole their SUV twice in one day before totaling it.

The couple -- who asked to remain anonymous due to fears for their safety -- says police are not doing enough to protect them.

The couple said they had never called 911 in their lives but in the last month, they’ve had to call around 10 times.

Videos capture the moments when the couple witnessed someone else gallivanting around their neighborhood with their SUV.

“You guys know you’re driving my car, right?” the man says in the video as he uses his key fob to sound the alarm on the vehicle.

The SUV owner also has video from when he saw someone driving his SUV to a nearby 7-Eleven and passing by their home.

“This isn’t about recovering the vehicle, it’s a safety thing,” he said. “These people are in our front yard when we are gone. This is a safety thing.”

The Sunnyside couple recently resorted to staying a hotel.

“It’s to the point where it’s maddening, I’m like, 'Do I call 911 or do I just let them go in my house?" the SUV owner said.

Police recovered the SUV after nearly a month. The owner says it’s a total loss but that’s not why he is concerned. He says the people who took the car continue to come by their home like they are taunting them.

“There’s all these connections and pictures showing where they were and that gave me a little hope but [the police] absolutely shut it down," the man said.

The owner says he has continually asked for updates on his case and tried to provide police with video. He also collected additional stolen items out of the recovered car yet the crooks still remain at large and potentially dangerous.

“When we called 911 on Oct. 16, right before I was going to give him a license plate number, he just paused for a second and said, ‘You probably aren’t going to want to hear this but we’re not going to do anything about this,'" the SUV owner said of his interaction with the Denver Police Department.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers requested a recording of this alleged 911 conversation. We forwarded the evidence the couple shared and requested an update on the case.

A spokesperson with Denver Police Department uncovered several different records of calls and case reports with this car owner. The spokesperson said he will get in touch with the detective working this case for an update Wednesday.

“I just want to feel safe in our own house,” the car owner said. “I’ve been sleeping with one eye open for the past few weeks."

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.