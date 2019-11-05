Cloudy water causing some DIA restaurants to temporarily stop selling fresh food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – People flying out of Denver International Airport this week, especially in the morning, should prepare for the possibility of fewer food and drink choices than usual.

Several restaurants inside DIA had to stop selling fresh food Tuesday due to dirty-looking water coming from the faucets.

According to airport spokesperson Alex Renteria, the cloudy water is due to routine maintenance of the plumbing system. Sediment regularly builds up in the building’s decades-old pipes. Denver Water is flushing the pipes to get rid of the sediment.

The flushing operation will occur every night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the morning of Nov. 8. However, some of the murky-looking water can linger.

Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment investigator Danica Lee says her office is working closely with the airport on the issue. According to Lee, all water samples tested within normal ranges. In other words, the water is unpleasant to look at but is safe to drink.

Out of an abundance of caution, DPHE says if airport restaurants notice discolored water, they are to immediately stop preparing and selling fresh food and beverages. Until the water runs clear again, only pre-packaged food and drinks can be sold.

According to Renteria, most passengers should not notice any change in the water or food offerings at the airport.

DIA experienced similar issues with its water clarity in September during another routine pipe flushing event. Eight restaurants, mainly on Concourse C, were temporarily shut down while the water was tested. The water samples were found to be safe to drink.