Child seriously injured after being hit by SUV in front of Fort Collins school

November 5, 2019

(Photo: Northern News Net)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A child was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV outside of Lopez Elementary School on Tuesday morning, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The crash happened about 8:40 a.m. at Benthaven Street and Wabash Street. The child is a student at the school, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Support resources were made available to school staff, students, families and anyone who might have witnessed the accident.

