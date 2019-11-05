Brides-to-be left without dresses, deposits after Loveland wedding shop abruptly closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Several brides-to-be were left without their dresses and deposits after their wedding dress shop abruptly closed.

The Loveland Wedding Center is permanently closed. There is now a 'for lease' sign in front of the store at the corner of North Monroe Avenue and East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland.

The brides-to-be are beyond frustrated, telling FOX31 they had no notice of the closure.

“I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back. They purposely did me wrong. It hurts,” Kayla Haddix said.

Haddix is now left scrambling to find a dress for her big day after the shop closed.

“I never expected they would just close the shop and disappear. It was devastating -- gut wrenching,” Haddix said.

In May, Haddix got engaged to her fiancé and best friend, Kristian. The two started wedding planning and Haddix found “the dress” at the Loveland Wedding Center.

“I was stunning. It was the first one I felt phenomenal in,” Haddix laughed.

Haddix put down a $500 deposit and was told her designer dress would arrive in July, but it never came. As the months past, she kept calling and says she got the run-around. She was told her dress would now arrive in November. Then, in October, she was told by a friend that the shop was permanently closed.

“I went there and cried in the parking lot. It was just a week after I talked to them on the phone, the store is completely empty. Everything’s gone -- just gone. No phone call. No email. No notification to me at all whatsoever,” Haddix said.

Haddix is one of many brides impacted by the sudden closure. Ciara Matthews says after spending nearly $1,600, her dress came in a small, damaged box. It was not the exact one she tried on. Now, she can’t get a hold of anyone for a refund or return.

“It’s very unprofessional. I’ve cried over it multiple times. It was jam-packed in a tiny box that was completely damaged and it didn’t come with the things it was supposed to come with,” Matthews said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers pulled records on the business and found the owner is Ashley Scott. We stopped by her house looking for an explanation. Scott's sister Jenna, who Haddix says also worked at the bridal shop, answered the door.

FOX31: “I wanted to talk to you about the bridal shop.”

Jenna Scott: “Unfortunately, we’re not talking today. Sorry.”

FOX31: “Why did you guys close down? What are these brides supposed to do? You still have their money."

As Haddix tries to find a replacement dress, she now plans to take legal action against the wedding center.

“Now, I’m having to focus on suing someone when I should be focusing on my wedding," Haddix said.

FOX31 discovered there was a lien placed against this business in March 2019.

Meanwhile, the brides plan to file a joint civil lawsuit against the owner. Haddix says with more women coming forward, the theft charge is now amounting to more than $10,000.

Haddix says a dress was recently donated to her after she posted about her situation on Facebook, but it needs serious alterations.

“It’s about six sizes too big, it’s ripped and has all kinds of stains. The cost to get this all fixed is going to be more than I can afford.” Haddix said.

Haddix said if anyone impacted needs to contact her regarding the joint lawsuit. She can be reached by email: kaylahaddix@yahoo.com.

Haddix also said the Community Life Center in Loveland is willing to help brides impacted by the Loveland Wedding Center closure.