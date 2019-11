Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2016 nine-year-old Quade Marks went to the doctor after he started getting an unusual amount of bruises on his arms and legs. He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a deadly type of blood cancer.

He is now 12-years-old, cancer-free, and is the mission speaker at this year's American Cancer Society Gala.

The gala is on November 9th at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum and will raise money for pediatric cancer, like Quade's.