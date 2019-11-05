Temperatures near 60 ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening with chance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Tuesday's high will approach about 60 degrees in Denver, making it feel more seasonal and fall-like on the Front Range.

The normal high in Denver right now is 57.

Winds will be breezy to gusty at times in the mountains, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

The first of two cold fronts arrives Wednesday evening with a 10% chance of freezing drizzle and/or snow showers in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins. It could continue into the Thursday morning rush hour.

Highs fall into the 40s on Wednesday and near 50 degrees on Thursday.

It will be sunny and dry on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s.

The second cold front hits between Sunday and Monday, with a chance of snow for the mountains, foothills and Front Range. Temperatures will fall into the 40s.

