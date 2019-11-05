× A World of Tile closure puts units across the metro area up for grabs

DENVER — A 30-year-old tile retailer has gone out of business and closed all 16 of its locations.

A World of Tile, formerly based at 2899 S. Santa Fe Drive in Englewood, operated retail locations in Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico before closing them all in late August and September.

The company did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but multiple brokers who are now listing the former warehouses confirmed that the company has gone out of business and that locations closed by the end of September.

“It caught everybody by surprise,” said Greg Knott, a Unique Properties broker who’s listing two former World of Tile spaces in Englewood and Thornton.

Jim Cochran, who owns the buildings formerly occupied by A World of Tile in Englewood and Highlands Ranch, said the company still owes him “multiple months” of rent payments.

