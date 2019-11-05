× 2 Ohio bus drivers box in SUV that passed stopped school bus, nearly hitting child and crossing guard

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Two bus drivers took matters into their own hands when they boxed in a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus, which nearly hit a child and a crossing guard, according to Rocky River, Ohio police.

According to WEWS, Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, a caller reported a driver of a white Range Rover with Florida plates passed a stopped school bus in the 1600 block Lakeview Avenue in Rocky River.

Two bus drivers blocked the vehicle in, which prevented the driver from leaving the scene.

A 27-year-old female driver was cited for reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor.

Police said no one was injured.