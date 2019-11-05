2 Ohio bus drivers box in SUV that passed stopped school bus, nearly hitting child and crossing guard

Posted 3:18 pm, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, November 5, 2019

Stop Sign on School Bus

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Two bus drivers took matters into their own hands when they boxed in a vehicle that passed a stopped school bus, which nearly hit a child and a crossing guard, according to Rocky River, Ohio police.

According to WEWS, Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 30, a caller reported a driver of a white Range Rover with Florida plates passed a stopped school bus in the 1600 block Lakeview Avenue in Rocky River.

Two bus drivers blocked the vehicle in, which prevented the driver from leaving the scene.

A 27-year-old female driver was cited for reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor.

Police said no one was injured.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.