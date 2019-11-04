× Whitehead released from Browns following ‘unacceptable’ rant after loss to Broncos

CLEVELAND– The NFL’s Cleveland Browns waived safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday, a day after he apparently sent several profane tweets threatening violence following the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

The account @j2whitehead_ has since been suspended by Twitter for violating its rules.

A team spokesman released a statement criticizing the tweets on Sunday evening, and by Monday morning Whitehead was gone from the team.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” the statement said. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

In the series of tweets to critics, @j2whitehead_ wrote about beating people up or killing them and called some “cracker.” There were also threats to Dustin Fox, a local Browns reporter who criticized Whitehead’s effort in the game.

Later on Sunday night, Whitehead posted on his verified Instagram account with a caption saying, “crazy world.”

“They line it up and say anything in the book too (sic) you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire,” he wrote.

In Sunday’s game, Broncos tight end Noah Fant bulldozed over Whitehead and two other Browns defenders on his way to a 75-yard touchdown. That score was key in the Broncos’ 24-19 win over the Browns, who now have a disappointing 2-6 record.

In the Instagram post, Whitehead apologized for his performance in the game and said he played with a broken hand.

“They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest,” he wrote.

Whitehead joined the NFL in 2015 and played for the Green Bay Packers from 2016 to 2018. He has played in all eight games this year for the Browns, totaling 41 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

CNN’s attempts to reach representatives for Whitehead were not immediately successful.