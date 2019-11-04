Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world’s most beloved characters. The SpongeBob Musical is coming to Denver March 10-22, 2020.

Zach Kononov was raised in the Centennial/Greenwood Village area and attended Cherry Creek High School plays Mr. Krabs,

You can get your tickets now at the denvercenter.org or you can win four tickets to opening night in Denver on March 19th with an overnight stay at The Curtis - Denver's Pop Culture Hotel by registering on KWGN.COM/Contest.