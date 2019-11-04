Temperatures hit the 50s Tuesday with dry week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High temperatures hit the 40s on Monday in Denver, making it about 10 degrees below the average high of 58 degrees for this time of year.

Tuesday's high will reach about 57 degrees in Denver, making it feel more seasonal and fall-like on the Front Range.

Conditions will stay dry and mostly sunny on Tuesday with a light afternoon breeze. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times in the mountains.

It will be a dry and calm week ahead on the Front Range with fluctuating temperatures from weak cold fronts.

After temperatures hit the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will knock highs into the 40s for Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-60s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The next storm system that could bring light snowfall to parts of Colorado will move in on Sunday and into Monday

