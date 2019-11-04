Stripes To Bars Collaborating with FlyteCo Brewing on a Special Beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stripes to Bars and Flyteco Brewing have teamed up to collaborate on a new beer to help Veterans get a start in aviation.

Stripes to Bars utilizes aviation to provide structure, guidance and direction to Veterans during their critical transition period. We provide scholarships to qualified Veterans to earn aviation certificates. In doing so, we assist Veterans as they transition from military to civilian life, while increasing the pilot population.

FlyteCo Vision: Donate 10% of all of our profits to scholarships and organizations aimed at inspiring and supporting a new generation of pilots.

S2B Vision: Provide funding to Veterans in order to increase the overall pilot population.

$1 from each Vets and Jets Cream Ale sold at FlyteCo will go toward an aviation scholarship for Vetrans transitioning out of the military into civilian world.

Vets in Jets Beer Release event is taking place this week, Thursday, November 7th starting at 3pm at FlyteCo Brewing in Denver.