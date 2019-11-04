Officer: Frazee showed ‘no concern’ after Kelsey Berreth disappeared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. -- There was more emotional testimony Monday in the trial of Patrick Frazee, who is accused of killing his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, last year.

Frazee is on trial for murder in the death of Berreth, whose body has not been found.

During testimony on Monday, Frazee could be heard on a police officer's body camera when he was asked if he had seen Berreth.

Frazee could be heard saying they were having problems and that it had been several days since he had seen her.

"We basically had a heart-to-heart and wanted to go separate ways," Frazee is heard saying. "She request I give her all her possessions."

The officer told the jury that she thought it was odd Frazee never asked about Berreth's welfare.

The 29-year-old flight instructor was last seen on Thanksgiving at a Safeway in Woodland Park with her 1-year-old daughter.

Berreth and Frazee were engaged but did not live together.

Berreth's parents believe Frazee wanted full custody of their daughter, Kaley.

It was the brother of Kelsey Berreth who broke down and cried when speaking about his sister and their relationship.

Berreth's brother, Clinton Berreth, testified that he grew concerned after he had not heard from his sister.

Clinton Berreth said when he came to Woodland Park to help search for his sister, he grew more worried when "I looked down and noticed blood on the toilet bowl ... and we called the police."

Investigators later found more evidence of blood in her apartment.

Also testifying Monday was Kelsey Berreth's mother, her next-door neighbor and her boss at the aviation company she worked for.

The trial continues Tuesday.