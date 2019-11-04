Man shot to death at Lakewood convenience store; suspect being sought

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man was shot to death at a 7-Eleven store late Sunday night, the Lakewood Police Department said Monday.

Police were called to the store at 1107 S. Sheridan Blvd. about 11:50 p.m. on reports of a man being shot.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Jesus Arambula-Terrones of Denver dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene. He is described as being a white or Hispanic man in his 20s to 30s.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a shaved head on the sides with longer hair on top.

Police said he was armed with what appeared to be a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-763-6800.

