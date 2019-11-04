Longmont woman accused of shooting at neighbor with crossbow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A Longmont woman has been arrested after allegedly yelling at then shooting a crossbow at her neighbor, narrowly missing her.

No one was injured, by 60-year-old Katherine Cherry was arrested for the incident about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Cherry is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault and felony menacing.

Robin Harker, who narrowly escaped being shot, said Cherry has the Longmont Police Department on her before, accusing her of killing Cherry's daughter.

Harker said when she heard a knock on her door on Friday, she worried Cherry might be outside.

Harker said she grabbed a hammer as protection but said she never expected to find her neighbor holding a crossbow.

"When I opened the door I see it in her hand and I just started swinging<" Harker said. "That's she she shot it.

"I'm still very nervous because I don't know if they're going to let her come back or not."

It's not the first time Cherry has been charged with felony menacing.

She was arrested for the same crime several years ago. She pleaded guilty to obstruction of government operations and was sentenced to probation.