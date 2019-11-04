House Intelligence Committee releases transcripts of first two impeachment deposition testimonies

The House Intelligence Committee released on Monday the first two transcripts from their closed-door impeachment investigation depositions, making public transcripts from their interviews with former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former State Department adviser.

Yovanovitch testified in private on October 11. She told congressional investigators she was removed from her post because of pressure from President Donald Trump and that Trump’s allies had spread “unfounded and false claims” about her loyalty. She also questioned the motives of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his associates who advocated for her dismissal.

LIVE UPDATES: Transcripts released from key impeachment witness testimonies

McKinley, a senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who resigned amid the Ukraine controversy, testified behind closed doors on October 16. He raised concerns about Yovanovitch’s removal, which was pushed by Giuliani and has become a central part of the inquiry.

This story has been updated with additional developments and will continue to update Monday.