Heavy Metal Found in Baby Food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shocking new study published by the organization healthy babies bright futures shows over 95% of baby food tested contains heavy metals. The metals include arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury. This is of obvious concern as accumulative exposure can harm a developing baby.

When your baby is ready for solids offer a wide variety of foods in a consistency they can swallow. Variety is the key! Do not follow old outdated guidelines that recommended rice cereal for several days. You do not need to stick to one solid for several days. There are no color guidelines. Green vegetables do not need to be offered first. There is no recommendation to hold off on eggs, fish, nuts due to the risk of allergies unless there is a family history of food allergies.

Home made baby food and organic baby food does not eliminate the exposure. Heavy metals are found in the soil, water, and environment. The government, FDA, and baby food companies need to continue to do research to decrease the exposure.

Talk to your child’s pediatrician before starting solids to make sure he or she is developmentally ready