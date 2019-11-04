First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week Turns Up the Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First Bite: Boulder County Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday, November 8th and it will run for nine days.

More than 50 Boulder County restaurants are expected to participate in First Bite with unique $29 or $49 per person three-course prix-fixe menus. In addition to returning beloved favorites, never-before-featured restaurants that have signed on this year, include Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery, Arcana, Oak at Fourteenth, Osaka’s Restaurant, Pepper the Noshery, Steakhouse No. 316, Strade Bianche Cafe and Teocalli Cocina. With new creative licensing within the flexible pricing and three-course format, restaurants are thinking outside the box to roll out the red carpet for guests. Acreage Ciderhouse & Eatery is inviting guests to an interactive dining experience guided by its executive chef Eric Lee. The one-of-kind, family-style, guided tour will focus on local, sustainable food with in-house crafted cider pairings. Just 30 seats will be available each evening for the progressive dinner that begins with a welcome cider and cellar tour, followed by an intimate farm-to-table dinner in the barrel room, finishing with fireside desserts in the cider garden.

Reservations to all restaurants can be made through the First Bite website.