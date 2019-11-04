× FBI says former KKK member threatened to poison Pueblo Synagogue, use explosives to blow it up

PUEBLO, Colo– The United States District Court in Colorado released a criminal complaint affidavit on Monday outlining a plot from a white supremacist who threatened to poison the water pipes at the Temple Emanuel Synagogue and use a Molotov cocktail to blow it up.

Richard Holzer, 27, was arrested in a plot that was discovered by an undercover FBI employee during an investigation that involved Facebook conversations.

The affidavit states that a covert FBI employee contacted Holzer on September 28 through one of his Facebook accounts. Holzer sent the agent a picture of three buttons show a swastika and two other symbols associated with white supremacy ideology, according to the documents.

During the conversation, Holzer told the FBI employee that he lives in Colorado and he used to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and is now a skinhead, according to the affidavit.

The documents also state that Holzer told the FBI employee that he paid someone to put arsenic in the water pipes of the Synagogue on October 31, 2018. On October 13, Holzer told the FBI employee that he planned to poison the Synagogue on October 31 again this year.

During an undercover meeting with Holzer in Colorado Springs on October 17, Holzer told the agents that he thought about welding the doors of the Synagogue shut and using Molotov cocktails to blow it up, which were also stated in the documents.

Holzer was arrested on November 1, the same day he planned to carry out his plan to blow up the Synagogue, according to the affidavit.

The FBI will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday to release more information on the case.