× Elitch Gardens developer plans microunit project on Lower Highland corner lot

DENVER — The firm going big with River Mile also can think small.

Revesco Properties, the Denver-based company planning a new neighborhood where amusement park Elitch Gardens now sits, submitted development plans in September for a parking lot in Lower Highland that’s just 4,580 square feet — about one-tenth of an acre.

The company, led by Rhys Duggan, wants to build a five-story microunit project at 3252 Tejon St., at the southeast corner of 33rd Avenue and Tejon St. Revesco paid $800,000 for the site in November 2018, according to public records.

“It was right there in our neighborhood,” Duggan said, noting he lives and works a short walk away.

The proposed project would have 41 residential units, some as small as 251 square feet, according to the plans. Duggan said the size allows for lower rents, and the target audience is workers willing to pay a slight premium compared to what they’d shell out to live with a roommate.

Read more about this story on BusinessDen.com.