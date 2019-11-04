Denver car dealership employees robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the past three years, Sandra Bradberry has been working by the front door at STS Automotive. On a typically slow Saturday afternoon, someone caught her attention.

“He was real adamant about wanting to speak to the owner,” she said.

Bradberry said the man was trying to sell his car to the business at 4301 Morrison Road, but it doesn't buy cars from the public.

Employees say the man left frustrated, coming back about 20 minutes later with a gun.

“He cocked his gun back and pointed at all of us,” Bradberry said. “He went towards the back office.”

The suspect brought in a woman to help him rob the employees.

The duo demanded an employee open the safe, pistol-whipped one employee in the back of the head and took of with about $1,000 and other items, according to Bradberry.

“I have guns, but I never once thought in my life let me bring my gun to work,” Bradberry said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows anything about the crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.