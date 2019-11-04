× Denver Broncos team up for Monday blood drive

HIGHLANDS RANCH — To help make up for some canceled blood drives last week, the Denver Broncos are teaming up with Vitalant on Monday.

Last week’s snowstorm forced 12 blood drive cancellations at Vitalant’s locations (formerly Bonfills Blood Center).

The blood center now has to make up for more than 300 units of blood.

Monday’s Bronco’s themed blood drive is called ‘Drive for Life 22’. Each Vitalant blood donation location is offering a free commemorative t-shirt and lapel pin (while supplies last). Donors will also be entered to win Denver Broncos-themed prizes, including game tickets.

The Vitalant locations and times are as follows: