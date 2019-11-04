Cold front brings cooler temperatures to start the workweek; Trio of 60s for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A cold front moved through the Northern Front Range Monday morning. The front brings extra cloud cover, a few flurries and cooler highs.

There will be partly cloudy skies in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. It will become sunnier in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

The normal high in Denver right now is 58 degrees.

The mountains will start partly cloudy, then turn sunny. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. A few morning flurries possible this morning in the northern mountain zone.

Tuesday looks sunny and much warmer, with Front Range highs near 60 degrees.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and a high of 50 degrees.

Another cold front moves in on Thursday, with highs falling through the 40s and partly cloudy skies.

A trio of 60s roll in this weekend. Friday through Sunday look dry.

