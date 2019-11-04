Colorado Hemp Honey is partnering with local-based Veterans to Farmers and donating 10 cents from every jar to the non-profit. The former US Marine and Founder believes in the Veterans to Farmers program - a cool program that helps assimilate Veterans from "Protector to Provider" by offering skills in farming, tech, and business.AlertMe
Colorado Hemp Honey
-
‘Team Thomas’ is formed to help local disabled veteran
-
Colorado Honey Festival
-
Northern Colorado to get new VA clinic
-
Report: Colorado veterans more likely to die from suicide than others in U.S.
-
Food Truck Friday with Full Battle Rattle Deli
-
-
National Wreaths Across America Day – Donate Now!
-
Get ready, Colorado. Farmers’ Almanac predicts frigid, snowy winter ‘Polar Coaster Winter Ahead’
-
Job fair held for military veterans and their spouses
-
Skippy and the Comedy Warriors
-
Kaiser Permanente Colorado Teaming Up with Schools to Raise Mental Health Awareness
-
-
Deported combat veterans open their doors to former soldiers in exile
-
Program helping people with disabilities get jobs is seeing success in Aurora
-
Frederick veteran gets new landscaping thanks to local nonprofit