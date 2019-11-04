Colorado Hemp Honey

Posted 11:42 am, November 4, 2019, by
Colorado Hemp Honey is partnering with local-based Veterans to Farmers and donating 10 cents from every jar to the non-profit. The former US Marine and Founder believes in the Veterans to Farmers program - a cool program that helps assimilate Veterans from "Protector to Provider" by offering skills in farming, tech, and business.

