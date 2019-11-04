ClassPass Wellness – Access to Fitness, Massage, Manicure, Blow-Outs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a new way to access all your wellness needs here in Colorado. It's all through the ClassPass Fitness Membership. Joana has featured ClassPass on the show before. It's a membership that allows you to try out all kinds of fitness studios and boutiques in Colorado. Now, you can use that same membership to book a massage, a manicure, even a blow-out using the leftover points from the workout sessions.