Centennial is the safest city in Colorado, report says

CENTENNIAL, Colo.– A new report on Monday by 24/7 Wall Street says Centennial is the safest city in Colorado.

Centennial is also ranked as number 43 in the nation for safest cities and no other Colorado cities made the list, according to the report.

The 50 safest U.S. cities were identified by violent crime rates in cities with at least 100,000 people from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report.

The report says there were only 181 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in Centennial. Non-violent crimes like motor vehicle theft and burglary are also not especially common in the city. There were 1,754 property crimes for every 100,000 people in 2018, well below the national property crime rate of 2,200 per 100,000.

