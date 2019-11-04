Black cat runs across field during Cowboys-Giants ‘Monday Night Football’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A black cat ran onto the field during the Cowboys-Giants game on Monday night, causing about a two-minute delay.

The cat was on the opposite end of the field with the Giants between plays near the end of the first quarter.

The cat left through a tunnel in the opposite end zone.

It’s unclear how the cat got onto the field.

Shiftiest player in the NFC! 📺: #DALvsNYG on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports App

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ZpxWpD9DPm pic.twitter.com/uS9qVUyM5a — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2019

Westwood One radio announcer Kevin Harlan also delivered an epic play-by-play call of the cat on the field.

Kevin Harlon's call of the black cat on the field is amazing pic.twitter.com/77XAC1w2tz — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2019

It’s not the first time Harlan had an epic call.

In 2016, Harlan gave an epic call when a fan ran onto the field during a 49ers-Rams game in 2016.