Black cat runs across field during Cowboys-Giants ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Posted 7:29 pm, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, November 4, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A black cat ran onto the field during the Cowboys-Giants game on Monday night, causing about a two-minute delay.

The cat was on the opposite end of the field with the Giants between plays near the end of the first quarter.

The cat left through a tunnel in the opposite end zone.

It’s unclear how the cat got onto the field.

Westwood One radio announcer Kevin Harlan also delivered an epic play-by-play call of the cat on the field.

It’s not the first time Harlan had an epic call.

In 2016, Harlan gave an epic call when a fan ran onto the field during a 49ers-Rams game in 2016.

