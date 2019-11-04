× 18-hole golf course east of Castle Rock to be auctioned off

CASTLE ROCK– Spring Valley Golf Club will soon take a swing onto the auction block.

The 240-acre golf course in Elizabeth, which is east of Castle Rock about 40 miles from downtown Denver, will be auctioned off later this month by Castle Rock-based NavPoint Real Estate Group, on behalf of current owner Haynes Family Limited Partnership.

The 18-hole, par-72 course in Elbert County opened in 1998, and was built on what had been part of a working cattle ranch. The property includes a clubhouse, restaurant, maintenance facility and pro shop, as well as two vacant parcels adjacent to the course.

Under the current ownership, golfers can purchase an annual membership for $1,925 sans golf carts, or $2,530 with unlimited cart rental. Nonmembers can play the full 18 holes for between $25 and $35.

The auction will accept bids starting Nov. 19 and ending on Nov. 21, Call said. Bidding starts at $900,000 and requires a $10,000 deposit.

The winning bidder will need to provide 10 percent of the total purchase price within 24 hours, and the full transaction must close in 30 days, Call said.

