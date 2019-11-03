UCLA sends reeling CU to fifth straight loss, 31-14

PASADENA, Calif. — UCLA has gone from woeful to controlling its own destiny in the Pac-12 South in less than a month.

The opposite is true for the University of Colorado.

The Bruins won their third straight game as Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for two touchdowns and Joshua Kelley added two rushing scores in a 31-14 victory over Colorado on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

The Buffaloes started the season by winning three of their first four games under first-year coach Mel Tucket.

But they have lost their last five and have allowed 30 or more points in 14 consecutive games dating to last season.

UCLA — which is on its first three-game winning streak since 2015 — goes into the bye week 4-5 overall but 4-2 in conference play.

It trails ninth-ranked Utah by one game in the division going into their Nov. 16 matchup in Salt Lake City.

“It’s definitely a good feeling, to know that you’re in control of your own destiny, and stuff like that, and that you’re able to go and make something out of it. Now we just have to go and put the work in and get it done,” Thompson-Robinson said.

The Bruins victory mirrored their earlier wins against Stanford and Arizona State. Their offense was balanced, and the defense was able to get consistent pressure on Colorado quarterback Steven Montez.

The Bruins jumped to a 17-0 lead 12 minutes into the game after the defense forced the Buffaloes to go three-and-out on their first two possessions and Krys Barnes’ interception on the third series.

Montez was 21 of 38 for 195 yards and accounted for both touchdowns by Colorado (3-6, 1-5).

He had a 2-yard scramble around left end to bring the Buffaloes within 17-7 midway through the second quarter and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tony Brown with 5:57 remaining in the game to bring them within 10 again (24-14).

The two touchdowns gives Montez 70 at Colorado, which ties him with Sefo Liufau (2013-16) and Cody Hawkins (2007-10) for the most in the school history.

“I was just very disappointed with the way we started. For whatever reason we didn’t start fast today,” Tucker said. “UCLA seems to have things on track and just outplayed us.”

Colorado’s Laviska Shenault was held to three receptions for 18 yards, a week after he had nine catches for 172 yards against USC.

The Buffaloes play host to Stanford on Saturday. CU must win its last three games to qualify for a bowl.