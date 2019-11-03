× One dead following travel-trailer fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was found dead following a travel-trailer fire in unincorporated Boulder County.

At 10:09 a.m. Sunday, the Boulder County Communications Center received a call about a travel trailer that was on fire in the 7400 block of Valmont Road.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a number of local agencies responded to the fire. When they arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside the trailer.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the decedent may have started the fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities do not believe the fire is suspicious.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased person’s name and the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says it is investigating the incident alongside the Multi Agency Fire Investigative Team.