Injured hiker rescued from Carter Lake Trail near Maroon Bells

Posted 10:03 am, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, November 3, 2019

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker was rescued after falling on the trail to Carter Lake in the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area on Saturday afternoon, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A call was made to the county dispatch about 1:45 p.m. saying the woman had fallen about one-half mile from Maroon Lake and injured her ankle.

The caller said the woman, whose name and age weren’t released, could not walk any farther because of the injury.

Deputies and the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department responded and found the woman on the trail.

She was then carried down the trail in a litter and was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not released.

Google Map for coordinates 39.096878 by -106.945084.

