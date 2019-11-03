Gameday live blog: Broncos host Browns in meeting of 2-win teams

DENVER — The Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to face the Cleveland Browns in a matchup of two-win team.s

Brandon Allen will start at quarterback for the Broncos after starter placed Joe Flacco on injured reserve because of a herniated disk in his neck.

Brett Rypien was promoted from the practice squad to back up Allen.

The Broncos (2-6) have lost two in a row after leading most of last week before falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 15-13.

The Baker Mayfield-led Browns (2-5) are on a three-game losing streak in Denver, winning last year for the first time in the Mile High City since 1990.

Follow all the action in the gameday live blog.

 

