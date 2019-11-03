Fort Collins asks people to stop recycling ‘low-value’ plastics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- People recycling in Fort Collins, Estes Park and Loveland are adapting to recent changes to its recycling regulations. Officials have been asking people to stop recycling "low value plastics" since October.

Low-value plastics include items like to-go boxes, solo cups and berry containers. Low-level plastics used to make up 2 percent of the area's recyclables.

“In the beginning of 2018, China stopped accepting recycling from the U.S., which caused a sudden disruption for recyclables," Caroline Mitchell of Fort Collins Environmental Services said. “We waited to see what would happen with that market. That’s the one material that’s not shifting to having more domestic markets.”

Mitchell stresses that recycling abilities varies with every community.

Fort Collins offers a list of what can be recycled.

Those unsure of which kinds of plastics can be recycled in their community should check with their city and/or county.