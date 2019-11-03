Dry, cool start to workweek on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies for most of northern Colorado. There will be light morning flurries possible on the northeast Plains and in the northern mountains as a storm system to the north clips Colorado.

The snow isn't expect to amount to much. Less than an inch is possible in the northern mountains.

Denver and the Front Range will be dry on Monday with more sunshine by the afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm up to the 50s by Tuesday before a weak cold front knocks Denver into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Warm temperatures will move in on Friday and stay through next weekend.

