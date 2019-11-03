Colorado Spring police investigate 7 robberies in 27-minute span

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating seven robberies that occurred over a 27-minute time span early Sunday morning.
KXRM-TV reports that police said they received a report around 2 a.m. that a convenience store was robbed in Colorado Springs followed by six more robberies in the same area.
In each case, police say two males entered the stores, showed a weapon and demanded money.
After each robbery, the suspects fled before police arrived.
No further details were immediately released.AlertMe