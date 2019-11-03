Colorado Spring police investigate 7 robberies in 27-minute span

Posted 10:57 am, November 3, 2019, by

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating seven robberies that occurred over a 27-minute time span early Sunday morning.

KXRM-TV reports that police said they received a report around 2 a.m. that a convenience store was robbed in Colorado Springs followed by six more robberies in the same area.

In each case, police say two males entered the stores, showed a weapon and demanded money.

After each robbery, the suspects fled before police arrived.

No further details were immediately released.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.