Colorado Spring police investigate 7 robberies in 27-minute span

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are investigating seven robberies that occurred over a 27-minute time span early Sunday morning.

KXRM-TV reports that police said they received a report around 2 a.m. that a convenience store was robbed in Colorado Springs followed by six more robberies in the same area.

In each case, police say two males entered the stores, showed a weapon and demanded money.

After each robbery, the suspects fled before police arrived.

No further details were immediately released.