Caught on camera: Catering SUV stolen from local restaurant

DENVER, -- Video shows thieves stealing a local restaurant's SUV. The SUV belonging to Mickey's Top Sirloin was later found, but it is in rough shape with much of the dashboard ripped apart. Now, the owners need the public's help finding who is responsible.

“Glad you folks are here,” said sous chef Manuel Moreno to a table of guests at Mickey's.

The family-owned restaurant in southwest Adams County has been around for more than five decades.

“We have so many people that are our regulars that have been coming here for 50 years now,” Moreno said.

But their 'Mickey’s mobile' -- a GMC Yukon XL Denali -- was recently stolen from their parking lot at West 70th Avenue and Broadway. They believe two people were involved.

Surveillance video shows the suspects' pickup truck followed closely by the stolen GMC leaving Mickey’s on the night of Oct. 25.

Later that same night, the SUV was dumped it in a pawn shop parking lot in Commerce City, near East 68th Avenue and Highway 2.

The video is hard to make out but once the Denali is parked, the suspect gets out and walks casually to the getaway truck, which they believe is a blue Chevy pickup. Before leaving, however, the suspect trashed the interior of the Denali and ripped out the stereo.

“We were shocked. Just like, 'really?'" Moreno said.

The Mickey’s Denali is covered in bright orange flames with their logo on the front and sides. The SUV is an essential part of the business.

“We use that truck for catering,” Moreno said.

While police process the car and insurance steps in, employees are having to use their personal vehicles for deliveries. They hope someone will turn the criminals in.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office: 303-288-1535.