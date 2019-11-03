× Below average temps, sunshine continues Sunday

Temperatures we end our weekend will make it into the lower 50s across the Denver metro area, staying a few degrees cooler than average. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with light wind through the afternoon. Clouds will build overnight tonight, bringing in a 10% chance of a shower across the extreme northeastern plains. A few snow showers in the northern mountains will also be possible, but the Denver metro area will stay dry.

As we head into the upcoming work week, our warming trend will continue as highs reach the mid-to-lower 50s both Monday and Tuesday. A few clouds will be present, but overall it will feel like a typical November afternoon with light wind.

A weak disturbance will move through the region by Wednesday, dropping our temperatures back down into the 40s. This system does not look to bring a lot of moisture with it at this time, but it is something we will continue to monitor. Expect breezy conditions as we head through the middle of the week.

By Thursday and Friday temperatures will rebound closer to average, with highs on Thursday back in the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Friday looks to be the warmest temperature in nearly two weeks as highs soar into the lower 60s with sunshine.

