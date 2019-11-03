3 wounded after disturbance leads to shooting in Green Valley Ranch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three people, including at least one juvenile, were wounded in a shooting after a disturbance early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of Yampa Street, near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road.

Police said three victims were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The names, ages and gender of the victims were not released.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.