3 wounded after disturbance leads to shooting in Green Valley Ranch

Posted 8:12 am, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27AM, November 3, 2019
Data pix.

DENVER -- Three people, including at least one juvenile, were wounded in a shooting after a disturbance early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of Yampa Street, near Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road.

Police said three victims were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The names, ages and gender of the victims were not released.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.781788 by -104.774467.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.