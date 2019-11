Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were wounded in a shooting in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clayton Street.

Two people were taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. One of the victims was shot in a leg, police said.

The names, ages and gender of the victims were not released.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.