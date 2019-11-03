2 hikers rescued near Maroon Bells after making wrong turn

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman had to be rescued after making a wrong turn on a short hike near the Maroon Bells on Saturday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The hikers, in their 60s, found themselves in the dark and on the wrong trail after setting out for a short hike on the East Maroon Trail.

They had provided their whereabouts and plans to someone ahead of time, leading to a report about 5:10 p.m. that they were overdue.

The hikers were last seen about one mile up the East Maroon Trail about 1:45 p.m. as they were trying to reach Maroon Lake.

Mountain Rescue Aspen found the hikers about 7 p.m. past the junction with Maroon Creek Trail.

Search-and-rescue crews provided the lost hikers with warm clothing and safely brought them back to the Maroon Bells trailhead.