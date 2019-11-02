× Team behind Stoney’s takes over LoDo restaurant

DENVER — Freshcraft has some fresh owners.

The nearly decade-old gastropub at 1530 Blake St. has been acquired by the team behind Stoney’s Bar and Grill, which operates in Cap Hill and Uptown.

Stoney’s owners Stoney Jesseph and Will Trautman, along with former Stoney’s General Manager Erik Riggs, purchased Freshcraft in a deal that closed Oct 23, Riggs said Tuesday. He declined to disclose the purchase price.

The deal puts Riggs in charge of the LoDo bar, but he said he doesn’t plan to change much.

“They’ve built a solid reputation in the craft beer world,” he said. “We’re not coming in trying to change everything — maybe some subtle things, maybe some rebranding.”

