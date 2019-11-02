Suspect shot while attempting to break into home now in custody

DENVER — Police said Saturday that there has been an arrest in Friday night’s shooting in the 4600 block of Wyandot.

Aaron Rivers, 25,was arrested and is being held for investigation of attempted burglary.

The suspect, according to Denver police, was reportedly trying to gain access into the front door of the home. When he was unsuccessful in opening the door, he began damaging furniture on the porch and broke the front window.

When Rivers tried to enter through the window, the homeowner fired several times at the suspect, striking the suspect once in the arm.

The injuries to the suspect are not considered life-threatening.