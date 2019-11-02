× Quiet but cool weekend across Colorado

Our “warming trend” will continue through the weekend as temperatures try to get closer to average. Expect highs today to only make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Front Range with plenty of sunshine. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

A friendly reminder that we “fall back” tonight as daylight saving time ends. Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour!

Sunday’s highs will be a few degrees warmer, with temps maxing out in the lower 50s. Similar to Saturday, we will experience plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon passing clouds. It should be very pleasant and fall-like for Sunday afternoon’s Broncos game.

By Monday and Tuesday our temperatures will reach seasonal highs, with temps making it into the mid-to-lower 50s to kick off the work week. A mixture of sun and clouds can be expected with light wind.

A weak disturbance looks to move through the state by Wednesday, bringing breezy conditions and a drop in temperatures. Highs will only make it into the upper 40s by the middle of the week. At this time, this system does not look to bring much in the way of moisture to the Front Range, just cooler air.

Highs will rebound back into the lower 50s by Thursday with sunshine staying with us. Friday looks to be the warmest day in nearly two weeks as highs return to the lower 60s.

