× Man missing from Jefferson County located Saturday

Update – Whidden was located Saturday morning.

Original story below:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking immediate help from the public to help find a missing adult male with the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.

Tristan Whidden, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’7” tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 5000 block of W. Ottawa Ave on Friday at about 10:00 p.m. Tristan was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and black shoes.

Tristan has gone missing before, according to the Jeffco Sheriff, and has been known to use public transportation.

Here is another picture of Tristan. He is still missing, if you see him, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/ypUsYWb37L — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) November 2, 2019

If you have seen or see Tristan, call 911.