Lakewood police investigating suspicious death after woman’s body found in motel

Posted 7:28 pm, November 2, 2019, by

(Photo: Lakewood Police Department)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a motel early Saturday.

According to a news release from Lakewood police, a woman was reportedly found dead at the Chalet Motel around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Rotasha Pryor-Thomas. Her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 303-763-6800.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.