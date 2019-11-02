Lakewood police investigating suspicious death after woman’s body found in motel
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a motel early Saturday.
According to a news release from Lakewood police, a woman was reportedly found dead at the Chalet Motel around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.
The woman was identified as 32-year-old Rotasha Pryor-Thomas. Her death is being investigated as suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 303-763-6800.